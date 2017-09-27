Liberian Born Lebanese Wants Liberian Citizenship Status

Bong Mines — A man claiming to be a Liberian born Lebanese residing in Bong Mines Bong County says it will be an honor if he obtains a citizenship status in Liberia thereby calling for the passage of the dual citizenship act.

Mr. Abraham Farah commonly known as AB Farah said as a Liberian born Lebanese, he has the right to obtain a Liberian Citizenship status but he has not been given the opportunity.

According to Mr. Farah, he has made all effort to naturalize himself in the Country by engaging those responsible but little or nothing has being done to address his plat.

"Well it is only about my right, it is nothing that I am demanding; it is a just thing to do by giving somebody what is his because if you are a Liberian why did you become a Liberian, why are you not a Sierra Leonean, a Guinean or Ivorian because you were born here and I was born here also or is it because I am a white man", he said.

He told newsmen in Bong Mines over the weekend that if the government and Legislative body that will be usher in on January 16, 2018 cannot look into the dual citizenship act he will leave the Country.

The Liberian born Lebanese businessman further narrated that he does not want to be a stranger in his father's house indicating, 'I am tired of paying residence permit.

"Those of us that were born here, every year we just to pay and pay and pay and have absolutely no right as a citizen and I am tired" he lamented.

Mr. Farah disclosed that he needs a permit to live and work where he was born and where he will not be intimated by any other person most especially Immigration officers who always parking his vehicle off the road requesting for documents.

He said during the civil conflict he sought refuge in Dubai but for the love he has for Liberia he returned even though he had a better life in Dubai.

"During the Charles Taylor's war some of us left this Country went to Dubai spent years but the love for this Country brought me back, believe me I had a better life out there; we live in a place where you don't have running water, no electricity, no healthcare I mean just the basic fundamental human right but yet still we love this Country.

Mr. Farah added that he did not leave the Country during World war three indicating that they were continuously rebuilding their stores as the rebels were damaging them.

He pointed out that during the Ebola crisis he remained in Liberia until the situation subsided. He said because of the love he has for Liberia he has invested so much in it including his life.

Mr. Farah furthered that whither the bill is passed or not he remains who he is and his love for the Country will not change but what will change is where he will spend the rest of his life on grounds that he will refuse to die in a Country as a foreigner.

He said in his passport what is written there as his birth place is Monrovia-Liberia with a Lebanese nationality in it something he described as totally unfair.

He averred that even if he cannot be a citizen but be given a gratis status where he will not pay resident permit and live on a gratis status he will appreciate it.

Mr. Farah, 53, was born unto the union of the late Mr. John Farah a Lebanese who lived in Kakata for nearly 43-years and a Liberian woman.

He graduated from the St. Christopher Catholic High School and later went to the Booker Washington Institute where he did architecture, drafting and accounting currently.

Mr. Farah is a businessman operating in Margibi and Bong Counties.