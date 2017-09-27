Liberia: Former Nimba Superintendent Gongloe-Weh Pledges Support to Joe Boakai

Monrovia — With just few days to the Presidential and Legislative Elections, a key figure of the opposition Liberty Party, former Nimba County Superintendent Edith Gongloe-Weh has pledged her support to the Presidential bid of Vice President Joseph Boakai.

Making the disclosure on a local radio station, Madam Gonglo-Weh, said although she is supporting the Vice President, she is still a member of the Liberty Party.

Madam Gongloe-Weh, once a strong Unity Party partisan and close confidant of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, and who had a short stint as Superintendent of Nimba County, fell out with the Unity party and Madam President following her refusal to back off the senatorial race in 2011 in favor of then UP candidate Senator Adophus Dolo.

She subsequently lost the elections to Senator Thomas Grupee and resurfaced in the Liberty Party, where she became an active force and became recruiting large numbers of partisans from Nimba.

Because of her popularity in the county, she was once touted as a possible vice standard bearer of the Liberty Party; but that dream was short lived as she suddenly disappeared from the party and the political scene following rumors that she was involved in misappropriation of party's fund.

But in a live radio communication, the former Nimba County Superintendent said after following the electoral activities, she could longer keep silent as her silence would have negative repercussions to the future of her country.

"If it were for my sake, I would remain quiet about the politics of Liberia; giving my experiences and challenges in the past seven years; especially during my one year eight month period that I served as superintendent of Nimba County and the last few months that I have been advocating for the Liberty Party throughout the length and breadth of Nimba County," she intoned.

"But to remain silent it means that my silent would contribute to the problematic choices being made in these coming elections which are mindboggling."

"Therefore, I am obliged at this particular point in my life to break silence, and pledge my support to the candidacy of Ambassador Joseph Nyumah Boakai," she declared.

She, however, indicated that although she is not supporting party's Standard bearer, Cllr. Charles Brumskine's Presidential bid, she still remained a bona fide partisan of the Liberty Party, adding that her decision is in line with some partisans of the party who pledged their support to President Sirleaf in 2011 and were still members of the Liberty Party.

"Our party was magnanimous enough to accept all of its stalwarts that had distanced us to support the Unity Party's candidate in 2011. And in similar vein I believe that my party will have no clue on me because the history of our party is replete with these kinds of events," she noted.