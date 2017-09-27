Liberia: Police Launch Investigation Into Mysterious Disappearance of 34-Yr-Old Man

Monrovia — Police in Monrovia have launched a search for 34-year-old McArthur Jinlack, a resident of 18th Street, Sinkor who went missing last Wednesday, September 20, 2017 in the Virginia Community, outside Monrovia.

With tears running down from her cheek, Nanoon Jinlack, 30, a mother of two children ages,10 and five the wedded wife of the missing man told FrontPageAfrica that her husband , Jinlack left their home and travelled to the Robert's International Airport (RIA) to receive his uncle Babbit Keih Jinlack who was travelling from London to Liberia.

Babbit Keith Jinlack is a former defender of the Liberia National Football team, the Lone Star.

Nanoon Jinlack explained that prior to Keith's arrival he had called the family to prepare a room in their apartment on the 18th Street for his arrival in the country, which she prepared.

"At the time my husband was on his way to the RIA he and I were in constant communication but later his phone cut off and I have lost communication with him up to present," said Nanoon.

According to Nanoon after she lost contact with her husband, one of the men who travelled with him to the airport, Prince Jinlack, arrived at the house to inform her that after Keith arrived in the country, he changed his mind and decided to go and spend the night at his uncle identified as Washington's place in Virginia.

She continued that Prince told her that when they got to Washington's place a room was prepared for McArthur on the ground floor, but that when they gathered upstairs to eat McArthur was nowhere to be seen and the boys on the ground floor said he had just walked to the gate.

"Since Wednesday, when I tried to call my husband his phone is switched off and I can't get any word from him," said Nanoon.

She added that the matter was later reported to the police and the five persons that travelled with McArthur including Keith were invited to the headquarters of the Liberia National Police for questioning while the building where they were was also checked by the police, but the whereabouts of her husband are still not known.

In the wake of the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Nanoon says that she believes he was kidnapped as the apartment that he was in is in the remotest part of Virginia which is vulnerable to such action.

"I can't believe that McArthur is missing but I am asking the Liberia National Police (LNP) and every well-meaning Liberian to join the search to find my husband who has left behind two children."

"This action is very troubling," said Nanoon who is calling on the LNP to intensify their investigation and bring to book anyone connected to her husband's disappearance.