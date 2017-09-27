Kenya: Journalist Among 7 County Chiefs Nominated By Garissa Governor

Former journalist Adow Jubat is among seven County Executive Committee members nominated by Garissa Governor Ali Korane on Wednesday.

Mr Jubat, who worked for the Standard in north eastern region, has been nominated to head the Trade, Enterprise Development and Tourism department.

Addressing journalists in his office, the Governor said he has forwarded the list of the nominees to the Speaker for vetting and approval by county assembly members.

He said he considered requirements of the constitution, diversity of the county, gender, clan, geographical, skills, education, origin, age and experience in the nominations.

Others nominated to head various departments include Mr Habon Aden Maalim (Environment, Energy and Natural Resources), Mr Roble Said Nuno (Finance and Economic Planning), Ms Zeinab Abdi Digale (Gender, Social Services and Sports).

SPECULATION

Other executives are Mr Mohamed Abdi Shale in charge of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Mr Ahmednathir Omar Sheikh will take Health and Sanitation Services while Mr Abdi Omar Farah will head for Roads, Transport and Public Works.

Governor's move ends months of speculations of picking his Cabinet saying he was waiting for the official opening of the county assembly.

Former County Executive Members and chief officers, who were working under former Governor Nathif Jama, were send on compulsory paid leave few days after Mr Korane was sworn into office.

The governor said he will soon name the remaining three county executive members and chief officers.