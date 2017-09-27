27 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: World Vision Says Broken Families Contribute to Stunting in Malawi

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Loness Gwazanga

Blantyre — Country Director for World Vision Malawi (WVM), Hazel Nyathi has said broken families are contributing highly to stunting among children in the country.

He made the observation Friday in Blantyre during a feedback meeting with district officers from the southern region where WVM is implementing child wellbeing projects.

Nyathi said children that grow up in broken families risk suffering from malnutrition, a condition that lead to child stunting.

"In a broken family, provision of basic needs such as food becomes erratic. Children are not well looked after as husband and wife do not care to provide children basic needs. In such families, children do not eat balanced diet. This is why WVM is implementing the project to ensure that families stay together for the health growth of children," the country Director pointed out.

District Commissioner (DC) Zomba Emmanuel Bambe described WVM as the true development partner saying through their projects, the living standards of the people have greatly improved.

"For example, Last year WVM helped families that were affected by disaster with food supplies. This ensured that children had food to eat thereby reducing stunting among children," he said.

Malawi

Man Dies After Using Charms to Get Rich

A 22 year old man, Limbani Nsalawatha, on Saturday died after drinking charms to get rich. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Malawi News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.