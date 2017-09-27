Blantyre — Country Director for World Vision Malawi (WVM), Hazel Nyathi has said broken families are contributing highly to stunting among children in the country.

He made the observation Friday in Blantyre during a feedback meeting with district officers from the southern region where WVM is implementing child wellbeing projects.

Nyathi said children that grow up in broken families risk suffering from malnutrition, a condition that lead to child stunting.

"In a broken family, provision of basic needs such as food becomes erratic. Children are not well looked after as husband and wife do not care to provide children basic needs. In such families, children do not eat balanced diet. This is why WVM is implementing the project to ensure that families stay together for the health growth of children," the country Director pointed out.

District Commissioner (DC) Zomba Emmanuel Bambe described WVM as the true development partner saying through their projects, the living standards of the people have greatly improved.

"For example, Last year WVM helped families that were affected by disaster with food supplies. This ensured that children had food to eat thereby reducing stunting among children," he said.