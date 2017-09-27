Photo: Zambia Reports

Zambian President Edgar Lungu (file photo).

President Edgar Lungu is happy that Angola has gone through a peaceful transition because the country is a critical partner to Zambia's development.

The President also said the smooth transition of power in Angola is important because Zambia and Angola share the same vision of Africa's economic emancipation of its people.

According ZNBC news monitored last evening, Mr Lungu was hopeful that newly elected Angolan leader, President Joao Lorenco would carry on from where his predecessor Edwardo Do Santos left and build on the successes.

Mr Lungu was speaking after witnessing the inauguration of the newly elected Angolan President.

President Edgar Lungu was among more than 50 Heads of State and Government that attended the inauguration ceremony of President Lorenco and Vice-President Benito Soussa.

The inauguration ceremony was held at the Augustinho Neto Memorial in Luanda.