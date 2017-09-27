Malawi: Climbing Political Leadership Ranks From Humble Beginnings

column

Salima — From a mere member of the Malawi Youth Parliament to Chairperson of Salima District Council, that describes the amazing rise of 27-year-old Councilor Everson Mpayani of Luwadzi Ward in Salima North West.

Driven only by a passion for stewardship, the youthful councilor was not let down by his humble beginnings. He pressed forward to his noble calling to serve his people.

Born on 20th November, 1990 in Salima District, Councilor Mpayani went to Chitala Primary School before he was selected to continue his education at Chipoka Secondary School in 2009.

"Unfortunately, I spent the whole first term of my Form One at Chipoka in the hostel. I was not allowed to attend classes because I was unable to pay school fees. Later, I was ordered to leave the school," Mpayani said.

Mpayani, with tears of pain, politely left the lucrative Chipoka Secondary School campus for his home village, leaving behind his dream to get the key to a successful life.

But when everybody thought that the young man had lost the education dream, his quest for knowledge proved bigger than his poverty.

In 2011, he enrolled at Kaphirintiwa Community Day Secondary School (CDSS) which was affordable.

"Kaphirintiwa CDSS is within my home area and was affordable as far as my family financial status at that time was concerned," Mpayani said.

Soon it paid off. In 2011 he successfully sat for the Malawi School Certificate of Education which he passed with flying colours although he did not make it to the university.

The year 2011 came with a lot of good luck to the young Mpayani as it was the same year he was selected as a member of the Salima Youth Parliament.

"I can describe the year 2011 as my turning point since it is the year when I was selected to be a member of the Salima Children Parliament representatives and, of course, I was further selected as chairperson of that grouping," he said.

Mpayani explained that he felt happy that despite struggling to get his education, for the first time, he was recognized.

"To be selected into the children's parliament you have to pass some selection criteria including good spoken and written English. You also have to compete with other learners from all the secondary schools in the district," Mpayani said.

He represented Salima youths in the National Youth Parliament for three years and that marked the beginning of his desire for a public office.

The goal of the youth parliament is to ensure that young people play a constructive role in the development of the country.

According to UNICEF, which sponsors the youth parliaments, children's voices cannot be left out if meaningful democracy and development are to be achieved in the country.

Through the youth parliaments, children and young people make their views and opinions known and the outcomes of the debates are included in the reports of Malawi's Parliamentary Committee on Social Services for debate

"Due to the struggle that I went through to complete primary and secondary school education, I grew a strong desire to take up a career that would enable me to change the livelihoods of the people in my area. This was catapulted once I entered the children's parliament," Mpayani said.

As a child representative, he did not hesitate to bring issues affecting children in his area and the district as a whole.

"I brought about issues affecting education such as long distance to schools, cultural practices that increase chances of girl learners to drop out, child labour and general violence against children," he said.

His work in the child parliament was impressive and attracted attention from various people including government officials.

Salima District Assistant Social welfare Officer Charles Mlashi said Mpayani was a hard worker at the time he participated in the children parliament.

"He showed signs that he was destined for more as soon as he entered the parliament; he was dedicated and hard working," Mlashi said.

In 2011, he left the child parliament but continued to serve his people working as a volunteer with World Relief, a non-governmental organization.

"My passion to serve the people of my area grew everyday and it led me to take up this job as a field promoter. This role saw me help in mobilizing the community to undertake development activities at household and community level," he explained.

It was like everything he was doing was preparing him for something bigger as he found himself being asked to represent his people as a Councillor in the 2014 Tripartite Elections.

On Malawi Congress Party (MCP) ticket, he managed to pass through the primary elections unopposed and went on to beat three candidates from other political parties during the elections.

Since joining Salima District Council, Mpayani has chaired two service committees before his election as the council's chairperson in September, 2017. He is, in fact, the youngest person to chair the council.

He believes that age is nothing but a number considering that at his age and the shortest period of serving as a councilor, he has facilitated a number of development projects in his area.

"I have done a number of projects in Luwadzi Ward including construction of school blocks, a girl's hostel and I am also bringing electricity to three trading centres under the Malawi Rural Electrification Project (MAREP 4)," he said.

Mpayani believes that his election as council chair is the beginning of his journey into a serious political career.

"I can't talk about my political plans now. But my plan, as a council chair, is to see to it that development projects are equally distributed regardless of age, color or political affiliation.

"About my future, I will say later but what people should know is that in my area there is already an MP [Member of Parliament] Dr Jersey Kabwila whom I respect a lot and is my mentor," Mpayani said.

However, he said, he will not end at the level of a councilor.

"Definitely one day I want to represent my people as MP. Of course, that is not in the near future as I am concentrating on my present position and pursuing further education," Mpayani said.

Who knows? Once attaining parliamentary seat, Mpayani might as well rise to become head of State; the first ever Malawi president to have climbed the political ladder from children's parliament.