Malawi: Chitipa United's Mwakilama Backtracks From Move to Bullets

Mzuzu — Chitipa United's forward, Abel Mwakilama has backtracked from his move to the people's team Nyasa Big Bullets Football Club despite being on the verge of signing him.

Mwakilama played the entire 90 minutes in Sunday's game against Moyale Football Club which ended 3-2 in favour of the Lions of Kaning'ina at Mzuzu Stadium.

The striker has been a target for the people's team and the Lions of Kaning'ina Moyale Barracks Football Club.

Chitipa General Secretary Marshall Mwenechanya confirmed to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Sunday that the striker was being influenced by his father to join the club.

"The deal with Bullets flopped because his father [Mwakilama's] reversed his decision of pushing for a transfer for Abel to Bullets. His father was making decisions on his behalf but later changed his mind at the eleventh hour," Mwenechanya said.

He commended Mwakilama's father for reversing his decision saying Abel's absence in the team in the second round of TNM Super League would be a big blow as it is in the battle against relegation.

Mwakilama is a former Malawi Under-20 Nation Football Team striker. Last year, he netted 38 goals in his 35 games which gave Chitipa United a passport to participate into the country's top flight league.

Meanwhile he has scored three goals in 16 games he played with Chitipa United in the Super League.

Chitipa United and Bullets agreed a K2.5 million transfer fee for the goal poacher but what remained were personal terms to have the deal sealed.