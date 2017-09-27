Photo: UPND

United Party for a New Democracy President Hakainde Hichilema (file photo).

Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema's return to the farm in Choma has come with some joy, giving him the much needed fresh air away from the troubles of the city where he endured four months in prison.

Hichilema is in Southern Province where he and his UPND enjoy massive support.

At his farm, visitors are pouring in to offer solidarity after he was released from incarceration on treason charges many observers said were politically motivated.

Hichilema and 5 others were arrested in April after a brutal police raid on his residence in Lusaka's New Kasama area.

In Choma, Hichilema feels at home.

He said, "It was an emotional moment this [yesterday] afternoon as our neighbours paid us a visit at our Choma farm.

"Just like any other farmer, they also expressed their desire for better agricultural policies which would ensure more food production, fair market prices and turn our country into a food basket for the region as a whole."

Hichilema was delighted to receive briefings from his neighours who during elections give me close to 90 percent endorsement.

"They also briefed us on progress concerning projects we have emabrked on as we have for sometime now been helping to construct community schools and community health posts in various parts of the country and our next step will be to commission some of these projects whose central focus is to help our country move forward," he said.

Hichilema will be going for a sixth attempt to become Zambia's 7th Head of State in 2021.