Photo: allafrica.com

John Mikel Obi,Victor Moses, Ahmed Musa and Alex Iwobi.

Nigeria coach Genot Rohr has named an unchanged team to face Zambia in a potentially group deciding game on October 7 in Uyo.

Arsenal's Alex Iwobi, Leicester trio of Ahmed Musa, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho,the China-based duo of captain John Mikel Obi and OdionIghalo as well as Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses are all in the 23-member strong squad.

Ighalo told BBC Sport how happy he was to be called up again and that it was an honour to play for his country which tops Group B with 10 points, three better than second placed Zambia.

"We know Zambia is a strong team and they will come with full determination in Uyo, we cannot not engage in irrelevant pre-match talking but deliver on the pitch. I've never played at the World Cup and like my other colleagues, we all want to be in Russia. This is like a final, he said

The full team has as goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi, Ikechukwu Ezenwa and Ayodele Ajiboyewhile the defenders are William Ekong,Abdullahi Shehu, Leon Balogun,Elderson Echiejile,Uche Agbo, Chidozie Awaziem and OlaoluwaAina.

The midfielders are Mikel, Ogenyi Onazi, Wilfred Ndidi, Oghenekaro Etebo, John Ogu and Mikel Aguwith the forwards being Ahmed Musa Kelechi Iheanacho, Moses Simon, Alex Iwob, VictorMoses and Anthony Nwakaeme.

Meanwhile, Zambia Sports Fans Association (ZASOFA) boss Peter Makembocalled on the team to give their all and beat Nigeria next week Saturday in the crucial away World Cup qualifier.

Makembo said the whole country was rallying behind the Chipolopolo and that the onus was on them to deliver in Uyo and complete qualification to a maiden FIFA World Cup at home against Cameroon.

"Each player that has been summoned has to work hard andin order for the teams to win in Nigeria. We are all backing them and we believe in them," he said.