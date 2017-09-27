Liberia: 'Do Not Underestimate the Power of Women'

Reverend Samuel R. Enders, proprietor of the African Dream Academy (ADA), recently called on all Liberians, including politicians, not to underestimate the power of women as they strive to realize their development potentials.

Rev. Enders is contesting as an independent candidate for representative in Montserrado Electoral District #6 and was speaking at a program marking the second anniversary of the Rehab Concerned Women's Organization (RCWO) on the theme, "Do not underestimate the power of women."

The educator and preacher turned politician said he is impressed with the women's involvement in the body politic of the country, mainly so by going out to campaign for the leaders of their choice.

"I am extremely humbled and honored by your invitation extended to me on the occasion of your second birthday. I feel more joyous, because you did not call me to request for material things or money, but that I hear your call to lead you on a bigger platform. I accept the challenge with humility and promise that I will listen to you tomorrow as I do my job at the Capitol Building," Enders declared.

"Everyday many people queue at my office requesting that I take care of their respective needs, but you want me to be your torchbearer at the national level. I am grateful and prepared to work for you," he told the women.

"Do not underestimate the power of women, because my mother was a very poor single mother with nine boys, including me, but she stood her ground and did her best to take care of us. This lady sold bread and cassava around until she molded our minds.

Enders: "I am humble and feel honored to receive your endorsement for me to serve you on a bigger platform."

Reflecting on his background and upbringing, Enders recounted: "I was about 16 years old and did not know what to do, but I too stood my ground to save her from selling bread and cassava in the scorching sun. She has paid the price, and therefore, her children are giving her the care she deserves.

"I walked barefooted from one dustbin to the next in an effort to get food to eat and was ridiculed by almost all of my friends, but I was not deterred, because I had no other options that were better than doing so to acquire an education.

"I promised that I was coming back home to contribute to the rebuilding of my country, and today, we can see that the African Dream Academy and its children's clinic are undertaking development training," Enders told the women.

He pledged L$30,000 to the women's group.

The president of RCWO, Mrs. Florence Roberts, said her organization is campaigning against electoral violence to ensure that the right person goes to the Capitol Building to represent the district.

"We are pleased to say that we support you in your endeavors to become the next representative of this district. We are convinced that you will deliver to our expectations," Mrs. Roberts said.