Liberia: National Health Workers Union Unveils New Leadership

Union members celebrating the victory announcement of secretary general George Poe Williams at the Catholic Compound in Gbarnga, Bong County.

After a successful election process in Bong County two weeks ago, the National Health Workers Union of Liberia (NAHWUL) has disclosed its new corp of officers, according to a press release from the union.

The president of the former Association, Joseph S. Tamba and the secretary general, George Poe Williams, were both reelected unopposed.

Held on September 9 at the Catholic Compound in Gbarnga, the election was described as free, fair and transparent by the chairman of the union's elections commission, Jerry Kollie.

The other elected officers of the union are Kokulo Y. Yorgbor, vice president for administration; A. Trokon Brown, I, vice president for professional ethics and operations; Deemi T. Dearzrua, assistant secretary general; Haford B. Keh, financial secretary; and Alice Q. Jackson, treasurer.

The union's leadership called on the Government of Liberia, all health care workers, international partners and the general public to recognize and deal with the above listed union officials on behalf of the union, according to the press release.

The union further called on the government to work hand in hand with it in order to improve the health sector of Liberia. It also wants the Liberian Government to address what it calls 'outstanding issues,' including salaries, equipment and drugs for health care workers and facilities across the country.

Other issues discussed during the congress include the welfare of union members, partnership support from donors, a working plan for the union - which was crafted and presented to the union's international parent organization, especially in the West Africa sub region, and plans for the building of the national NAHWUL headquarters to be located in the Mount Barclay community. According to the union's public relations manager, Samuel Togba, "We still need donations from the government, our parent organization, the private sector, well-meaning Liberians and others to bring (those plans) to fruition."

The reelected president of the union, Joseph Tamba, called on the Government of Liberia to see reason to promptly address the issues facing the health sector so Liberians would stop "going out of the country for treatment for many medical conditions," because, he added, "Liberia's health centers are poor, and poorly equipped."