27 September 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Police Arrest 15 CCAP Praise Team Members in Lilongwe Over Theft

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have arrested and are keeping in custody 15 members from Katondo's Church of Central African Presbyterian (C.C.A.P) in Area 25 C and have since been charged with theft offence respectively.

Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sub-Inspector Laban Makalani confirmed the arrest in an interview with Nyasa Times.

According to Makalani, early this month of September, Police received a complaint from Church Pastor Rev. Robson Kapachika and Church Session Clerk a Mr. Matope that a section of some suspended Praise Team Members were refusing to surrender musical equipment belonging to the Church following their suspension.

According to the Church, the members were suspended for being indiscipline.

The suspended members admitted to Police that they are indeed withholding the equipment claiming full ownership.

They argued that they bought the musical equipment using money they realised from fundraising activities.

The Police thereafter invited both parties to a round table discussion inorder to end the stand-off amicablly.

This did not bear fruits as the members maintained their stand of withholding the equipment resulting into their to arrest.

"Today 26th September 2017, the Police decided to open a case of theft under Section 278 of the Penal Code after the two sides had failed to reach a consensus on the matter. The Police is of the view that the Church has a legal claim of right over the instruments" Sub-Inspector Makalani told Nyasa Times on Tuesday.

The Police Publicist further said the Police have recorded witness statements from Church Elder but they are yet to recover the instruments that include Drums, Mixer, Amplifier, Guitars and

Microphones worth millions of kwacha's.

Out of the 15 arrested, nine are male while six are female.

They will appear before court soon, police said.

