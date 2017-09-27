26 September 2017

Angola: Inauguration2017 - President Alpha Condé Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — The President of Republic of Guinea Conacry, Alpha Condé, arrived Tuesday in Luanda to witness the inauguration of the President of the Republic, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

Alpha Condé, who is also the acting president of the African Union, was welcomed by Foreign Affairs minister, Georges Chikoti, members of the Angolan government and diplomats.

The inauguration of João Lourenço as President of the Republic is marked by a morning cloudy and rain showers in some areas of the country's capital, Luanda.

The ceremony will take place in Luanda's Praça da República in the presence of hundreds of national and foreign guests.

