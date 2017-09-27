26 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inauguration 2017 - President of Gabon Arrives in Luanda

Luanda — Gabon's president, Ali Bongo Ondimba, arrived at mid-morning this Tuesday to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President - elect, João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

At the "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport, the Gabonese statesman received welcome greetings from Foreign Minister Georges Chikoti, members of the government and diplomats.

The presidents of South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Portugal and Zambia, Republic of Congo, Guinea Conakry and DRC are already in Luanda to witness the inauguration ceremony.

The vice president of Zimbabwe, the first vice president of Cuba and the prime ministers of Chad and the Central African Republic (CAR) are also in Luanda for the event.

