26 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Fernando DA Piedade Highlights José Eduardo Dos Santos Deeds

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The legacy of the outgoing Angolan Head of State José Eduardo dos Santos was described as very positive for allowing the achievement of peace, the start of national reconstruction process and creation of conditions that paved the way for development of the country.

This was said Tuesday in Luanda by National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The MP said so to the press at inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, elected in the 23 August elections.

He considered José Eduardo dos Santos a "worthy son" of Angola.

To Fernando da Piedade, 26 September becomes a historical day, that marks a peaceful generational transition.

We are going to witness the testimony of the President José Eduardo dos Santos who ruled for 38 years, with good results, he said.

According to him, José Eduardo dos Santos will always remain in the hearts of Angolans to whom will always be grateful.

On the other hand, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos considered João Lourenço as a new generation who will receive the full support of the Angolans.

Angola

Peaceful Transition Elates Zambian President

President Edgar Lungu is happy that Angola has gone through a peaceful transition because the country is a critical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.