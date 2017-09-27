Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Fernando DA Piedade Highlights José Eduardo Dos Santos Deeds

Luanda — The legacy of the outgoing Angolan Head of State José Eduardo dos Santos was described as very positive for allowing the achievement of peace, the start of national reconstruction process and creation of conditions that paved the way for development of the country.

This was said Tuesday in Luanda by National Assembly Speaker, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos.

The MP said so to the press at inauguration ceremony of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, elected in the 23 August elections.

He considered José Eduardo dos Santos a "worthy son" of Angola.

To Fernando da Piedade, 26 September becomes a historical day, that marks a peaceful generational transition.

We are going to witness the testimony of the President José Eduardo dos Santos who ruled for 38 years, with good results, he said.

According to him, José Eduardo dos Santos will always remain in the hearts of Angolans to whom will always be grateful.

On the other hand, Fernando da Piedade Dias dos Santos considered João Lourenço as a new generation who will receive the full support of the Angolans.