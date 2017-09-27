26 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - More Work Needed for Teams - FAF

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — More work is needed in order to ensure positive results among the national football teams at international competitions and improve the country's ranking, currently of 137th placed with 219 points.

This was expressed Monday by the president of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida e Silva.

The Angolan FAF official was reacting to the ruling by Executive Committee of African Football Confederation (CAF) of which Kenya will no longer host CHAN.

The decision was made during a meeting held on Saturday in Accra, Ghana, alleging that Kenya has been recording delays in construction of its infrastructures.

The official also said that the country's plans remain unchanged aimed at fighting for better ranking possible in any country where it participate in competition.

He added that there is still plenty of time for a suitable preparation and creation of conditions for good performances of the Angolan team.

The country rules out of the possibility of hosting the event due to its priority to the organisation of domestic issues.

Angola

Peaceful Transition Elates Zambian President

President Edgar Lungu is happy that Angola has gone through a peaceful transition because the country is a critical… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.