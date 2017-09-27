Luanda — More work is needed in order to ensure positive results among the national football teams at international competitions and improve the country's ranking, currently of 137th placed with 219 points.

This was expressed Monday by the president of the Angolan Football Federation (FAF), Artur Almeida e Silva.

The Angolan FAF official was reacting to the ruling by Executive Committee of African Football Confederation (CAF) of which Kenya will no longer host CHAN.

The decision was made during a meeting held on Saturday in Accra, Ghana, alleging that Kenya has been recording delays in construction of its infrastructures.

The official also said that the country's plans remain unchanged aimed at fighting for better ranking possible in any country where it participate in competition.

He added that there is still plenty of time for a suitable preparation and creation of conditions for good performances of the Angolan team.

The country rules out of the possibility of hosting the event due to its priority to the organisation of domestic issues.