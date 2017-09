Luanda — The President of Republic of Congo Denis Sassou-nguesso arrived Tuesday in Luanda to attend the inauguration ceremony of the President elect João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço.

The Congolese Statesman was received at Luanda's International Airport by Foreign Minister Georges Chikoti, members of the Angolan government and diplomats.

The ceremony will take place in Luanda's Praça da República in the presence of hundreds of national and foreign guests.