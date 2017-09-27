26 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Cabo Verde's President Highlights Country's Social, Economic Progress

Luanda — Angola can provide all citizens with social, economic and cultural progress, with justice and inclusion, said Tuesday in Luanda the President of Cabo Verde, Jorge Carlos Fonseca.

The Head of State of Cabo Verde was speaking to the press shortly before the inauguration ceremony of the Angolan President, João Lourenço, elected August 23 elections.

According to Jorge Fonseca, Angola is a great country with all conditions to affirm, increasingly, at the African and world level.

The President said to expect that the Angolan authorities, namely the new Head of State, João Lourenço, continue focusing on the friendship between his country and Angola.

The ceremony gathered heads of State from South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Conakry, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Portugal, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), Togo and Gabon.

Also the vice president of Zimbabwe, the first vice president of Cuba and the prime ministers of Chad and Central African Republic (CAR), were among the guests.

João Lourenço won the August 23 presidential elections with 61.08% of the vote.

He campaigned under the MPLA party having secured 150 MPs, followed by UNITA with 26.68% (51 MPs).

The third placed CASA-CE polled 9.44% entitled to 16 seats.

PRS with 1.35% got two MPs, FNLA 's 0,93% (one) and APN (0,51%).

