26 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Has No Intention of Hosting CHAN/2018

Luanda — The Angolan Football Federation (FAF) on Monday in Luanda ruled out the country's possibility to host the 5th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations for home-based players (CHAN), in replacement of Kenya, alleging that it is giving priority to the organisation of domestic issues.

The fact was confirmed by FAF president, Artur almeida e Silva, while speaking to Angop.

The Angolan FAF official was reacting to the decision by Executive Committee of African Football Confederation (CAF) that Kenya will no longer host the competition.

The decision followed a meeting held on Saturday in Accra, Ghana, alleging that Kenya has been recording delays in construction of its infrastructures.

Artur almeida e Silva said that FAF has no intention of hosting the competition.

Several teams have qualified for this competition namely Angola, Cameroon, Zambia, Congo, Sudan, Nigeria, Uganda, Libya, Morocco, Guinea Equatorial, Ghana, Niger, Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire and Mauritania.

