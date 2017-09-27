Angola: Inauguration 2017 - Angola Has New President

Luanda — Angolan head of State João Lourenço has been inaugurated this Tuesday at Luanda's Praça da República, for a five-year term.

The winner of the of general elections held on August 23, 2017 under MPLA was sworn in by the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira.

Over 30,000 people attended the ceremony, with stress to the guests from several friendly States.

The event marked the end of the mandate of the outgoing President of Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos.

João Lourenço takes over the nation's destiny in a macroeconomic adverse scenario for the country characterised by urgent challenges of recovery and diversifying of the economy, as well as keeping political stability.

João Lourenço becomes the third President of Republic, after António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979) and José Eduardo dos Santos (1979-2017).