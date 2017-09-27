Angola: Côte d'Ivoire President Highlights Friendship With Angola

Luanda — The Côte d'Ivoire President, Alassane Ouattara, on Tuesday in Luanda highlighted the friendship between the peoples of the two countries and praised the strengthening of the exisiting cooperation.

Speaking to the press during his arrival at the Square of the Republic (Agotinho Neto's Memorial), where he is witnessing the inauguration ceremony of President-elect João Lourenço and Vice-President Bornito de Sousa, Alassane Ouattara also congratulated the President-elect and the outgoing President.

The ceremony is also being attended by theChief Justice of the Angolan Constitutional Court, Rui Ferreira, the Heads of State of South Africa, Guinea Bissau, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea Conakry, Namibia, Côte d'Ivoire, Rwanda, Portugal, Zambia, Congo Brazzaville, Democratic Congo, Togo and Gabon.

The act is also being witnessed by the Vice-president of Zimbabwe, the first vice-president of Cuba and the prime ministers of Chad and the Central African Republic, among others.

João Lourenço is the third president of Angola, which achieved independence on November 11, 1975.

He succeeded José Eduardo dos Santos, who took the lead in 1979, after the death of the first president of the Republic, António Agostinho Neto (1975-1979).

After the 1992 elections, the country experienced only regular elections since 2008 due to the armed conflict that ended in 2002.