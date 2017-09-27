27 September 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Police Officer Critical After Being Attacked

Windhoek — An officer of the Namibian police is in critical condition after he was stabbed three times on the head and shoulders during working hours while tracking down robbery suspects at the informal settlement of Havana in Windhoek.

The officer, who has not yet been named, has since been admitted to the Roman Catholic hospital for emergency treatment.

During the attack, the officer's firearm was stolen and both the police vehicle and a private car were damaged.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon along Zambia Street in Havana, while the Nampol officer was accompanying members of the City Police.

According to a press statement by Nampol spokesperson Chief Inspector Kauna Shikwambi, six suspects have been arrested and two are still on the run. Shikwambi requested anyone with information regarding the suspects on the run to immediately contact the police.

She said when the police located the suspects, they fled and the Nampol member chased one of them alone.

"Subsequently, a group of people caught the police officer and dragged him into a house, where they attacked and stabbed him three times on the head and shoulders. They also robbed him of his service pistol,' Shikwambi reported.

