Luanda — The recently inaugurated Angolan head of State João Lourenço reaffirmed Tuesday in Luanda the commitment to govern for all Angolans.

João lourenço made the pledge during the inauguration ceremony as President of Republic witnessed by several national and foreign entities.

In his speech, João Lourenço greeted the outgoing President José Eduardo dos Santos for "the victorious path taken by the Angolan people over the last 38 years" under his guidance.