Nigeria: UNCTAD Appoints Moghalu to High Level Expert Group

Photo: Tami Hultman/AllAfrica

Kingsley Moghalu, speaking at the Woodrow Wilson International Center (file photo).

The Governing Board of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the Trade and Development Board, has appointed Prof. Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and the President of Sogato Strategies LLC as a member of the Intergovernmental Expert Group on Financing for Development (IGEG FfD).

The first session of the IGEG FfD will take place November from 8 to 10, 2017 at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, Switzerland.

It will discuss two topics and “guiding questions”: What can be done to enhance the mobilization of domestic public resources for development in developing countries?” and “How can international cooperation maximise its contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals?” The expert group will produce agreed policy recommendations on these issues for consideration by UNCTAD’s Trade and Development Board.

In its letter appointing Moghalu to membership of the Intergovernmental Expert Group, UNCTAD said: “In view of your outstanding expertise in the area of financial sector regulation and reform, your views on a wide range of the many pressing issues in regard to improved mechanisms and international frameworks for the effective, stable and inclusive provision of development finance, and your longstanding experience with analytical and policy-making challenges in this area, will make an invaluable contribution to the important work of this expert group, and help maximise its impact and relevance”.

UNCTAD is a permanent intergovernmental body established by the United Nations General Assembly in 1964. With headquarters located in Geneva, Switzerland, UNCTAD’s mission is to help developing countries access the benefits of a more globalized economy more fairly and effectively, including helping such countries deal with the potential drawbacks of greater economic integration. UNCTAD’s work helps countries diversify economies to make them less dependent on commodities, attract investment and make it more development friendly, promote entrepreneurship and innovation, and help local firms move up value chains.