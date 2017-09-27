Liberia: Rep. Saah Joseph Donates Medical Supplies to Health Centers

In an effort to contribute to building a resilient health sector and to also boost his re-election campaign, Montserrado County District # 13 Representative Saah Joseph has begun distributing free medical supplies to 36 health centers and a medical school.

Rep. Joseph, who was honored as the 'Ebola Hero Lawmaker' for providing first response ambulances that saved hundreds of lives in the country and neighboring Sierra Leone during the 2014 Ebola epidemic, started the distribution over the weekend in District #13.

The medical supplies included delivery beds, medical boxes and accessories, intravenous, ultrasound and oxygen equipment.

The beneficiaries were Mascho and International clinics, both located in Chocolate City; Safe Zone Clinic (1308 Community - New Georgia Road), and Kelvin Clinic. Albertine Medical Store and Vision Medical School - all in New Georgia Estate, also benefited from Joseph's donations.

The distribution of medical equipment and accessories continued last Monday at the Susan & Sonnie Memorial Clinic in Chocolate City and the Iron Factory Community Clinic. Others included Foanwa Medical and Laboratory Clinic, Topoe Village, the Victoria Faith Clinic, and Omax Health Center both in Battery Factory.

Medial supplies being unloaded from the container

According to Rep. Joseph, no distributions would be held yesterday and Thursday because of sessions in the House of Representatives, adding that the final distributions in the District would take place today and Friday.

"This is not a political campaign as it may seem because since 2012, l have been involved in donating free medical equipment, accessories and drugs to health centers through the help of an organization in the United States," Rep. Joseph said.

"As you may be aware, in 2014 our ambulances were a great help and I am determined to do more."

The Montserrado County lawmaker also told journalists that in November, about 30 medical doctors are expected in the country to provide free medical services in the country.

He indicated that four 40-foot containers have arrived in the country with additional medical supplies for free distribution to clinics and medical centers.