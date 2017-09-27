The transfer mess involving national team defender Isaac Shamujompa who is in a five-team dispute will be concluded today.

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) issued the defender aregistration card bearing Power Dynamos as his club after a protracted hearing process much to the delight of the Arthur Davis fans only for them to issue a statement yesterday that it was an oversight on the part of the football association.

In a statement made available to the Times, FAZ Communications Manager Desmond Katongo said; "FAZ wishes to advise its stakeholders that the player registration card that was issued to Isaac Shamujompa was issued erroneously and that the matter of his status will be announced by the Player Status Committee tomorrow (today) Wednesday September27, 2017."

FAZ back tracked after a picture of Shamujompa's registration card was trending on social media as news of his status was announced on thePower Dynamos fans forums.

Katongo said the Player Status Committee was meeting to determine thefate of the defender who has not featured in the FAZ Super Division inthe second half of the season owing to the same dispute.

He has however, been involved with the Chipolopolo playing in theCOSAFA Cup, CHAN qualifiers and is currently in camp for the World Cupqualifier against Nigeria next week.

Power, who look like front runners to land the defender, had been dragged to FAZ by Nchanga Rangers the immediate past club where Shamujompa played.

But there were other clubs who claimed the rightsto the player including Kalulushi Modern Stars and Intersport.