Liberia: EU Clarifies Media Report

With regards to the article in Thursday's New Democrat suggesting the European Union has concerns about Liberia's future if the Coalition for Democratic Change wins the upcoming Presidential elections, the European Union Delegation to Liberia has clarified that it does not hold the views attributed to it in recent articles claiming it expressed concerns about the influence of former President Charles Taylor on the forthcoming elections.

In a release yesterday, the EU Delegation to Liberia said "it is for the people of Liberia to decide which parties and individuals they want as their political leaders and they will do so when they cast their votes on 10 October."

The European Union Delegation welcomed the fact that the electoral process has so far been peaceful and hoped that all parties and other stakeholders, including the media, will continue to act in a responsible manner and in accordance with the democratic process.

The European Union, the release said, has made a long term commitment to Liberia and looks forward to working with the next democratically elected President of Liberia, whoever that may be.