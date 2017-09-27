Lilongwe — Malawi Congress of Trade Union (MCTU) has earmarked itself for a complete reformation so that it may be able to effectively fight for workers rights in the country.

This follows a recent executive trip of MCTU officials to Zambia to learn from their counterparts on the best practices in the field.

Secretary General for MCTU, Denis Kalekeni told the Malawi News Agency on Monday that the trip had been an eye opener for MCTU.

He said the union expects a complete overhaul in its operations once they put into effect some of the knowledge they have acquired.

"Zambia is one of the countries globally that has a very powerful, strong and influential labor union. They speak vividly on issues such that all of their engagements yield better results.

"That is why we went to learn from them as to how they have managed to reach that status. I must admit that we have learnt a lot of things that if we put all those issues into context here in Malawi, we should in no time have a vibrant labor movement as well," said Kalekeni.

Kalekeni said one of the scorching issues leant is collective bargaining when fighting for improved working conditions for workers.

He said this is different in Malawi when he faulted the public sector system which he said only has the Civil Service Trade Union that negotiates on issues of salaries with government.

This is despite the fact that Malawi public sector has different sectors like teaching, nursing and the agricultural sector which should all be represented. This he said renders the CSTU at a weaker negotiating position.

"In Zambia, all sections in the public sector form a formidable team led by the National Labor Center (counterpart of MCTU), which negotiates with government for better working conditions.

"I am not surprised that the government of Zambia is paying handsomely to its civil servants because of the way they bargain," said Kalekeni.

The Secretary General also disclosed that the other lesson learnt was on resource mobilization.

"I would like to tell you without fear or bias that MCTU is financially weak, and any movement which is financially weak is also by design weak in its operations," lamented Kalekeni.

According to him, this is one of the reasons why it is perceived that workers in Malawi are not well represented and also that the MCTU is not quick to react out when various labor controversies arise.

He said these are not of a deliberate making but arise due to a poor financial base.

"We have however learned of a number of ways how our Zambian counterparts generate resources and we also want to implement those measures so that we may probably see MCTU being financially and operationally stable," Kalekeni said.

He challenged that the current MCTU leadership intends to bring back the glorious mid years of the 90s when the union was vibrant unlike in the recent past years in which he said MCTU was almost 'becoming dead'.

"This leadership led by Luther Mambala has come with a purpose and the purpose is to transform MCTU.

"However, transformation is a process and it cannot be evidenced within a minute. But within ourselves, I want to assure you that we have already started the transformation process and things are really working. In a year from now, being fair with myself; we will be seeing a different MCTU," challenged Kalekeni.