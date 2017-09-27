26 September 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: Appointment of New Board of the Seychelles Trading Company (STC)

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

President Danny Faure has reviewed the Board of the Seychelles Trading Company (STC) with effect from 1st October 2017.

The new Board will be chaired by Mr Guy Morel. The other Board Members will be Mr Gerard Adam, Ms Farida Camille, Mr Oliver Bastienne and Mr Ashik Hassan.

The President thanked the outgoing Board Members for the valuable contribution they had made towards the development of the company.

The President also thanked Ms Veronique Laporte, the outgoing Chief Executive Officer, for the innovation and drive she had shown in the transformation of the STC. Ms Laporte will also be leaving the company on 1st October 2017. The Deputy CEO of STC, Ms Christine Joubert will head the STC pending the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

Seychelles

Teacher Exchanges, Blue Economy Discussed Between Seychelles, Zambia

Potential teacher exchanges, peace and the Blue Economy are areas highlighted for cooperation by the newly accredited… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of Seychelles. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.