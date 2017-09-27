27 September 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: ZRP Grabs Mawarire From Prison Guards

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Standard
Anti-Mugabe Pastor Evan Mawarire (file photo).

Police on Tuesday grabbed anti-government activist, Pastor Evan Mawarire, from prison guards at Harare Remand Prison, the cleric's lawyers have confirmed.

Mawarire was Tuesday released from remand prison in a case where he is charged with inciting public violence after addressing University of Zimbabwe students protesting fee hikes.

His attorney, Harrison Nkomo, confirmed the arrest of his client by the police at Harare Remand prison.

"I am at the moment with him at the Prosecutor General's offices together with the police who arrested his late Tuesday morning," he said.

"It is my hope that they are going to take us to the Harare Magistrates' Courts this afternoon," Nkomo said.

The pastor was arrested on Sunday while preaching and is being charged with subverting a constitutionally elected government.

Mawarire's charges arose from a video he posted on social media last weekend urging Zimbabweans to protest against country's economic problems.

Meanwhile, his trial on the UZ address has been postponed to Thursday.

More on This

Don't Blame Your Incompetence On Citizens - Opposition Warns Govt

PRESIDENT Robert Mugabe's government has been warned against threatening and blaming citizens for the economic problems… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.