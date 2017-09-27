Liberia: Minister Dahn Gets Honor

The Patriotic Consciousness of Liberia (PACA) has honored Health Minister Dr. Bernice Dahn as "the Most Dedicated Administrator.

Speaking Tuesday during the honoring program, PACA National Chairman E. Fredrick Baye said Dr. Dahn's recognition as the most dedicated administrator comes from the backdrop of her assiduous working habit over the years that led to the construction of over 700 health facilities across Liberia.

The group also praised Dr. Dahn for reactivating professional health training schools.

He recalled that prior to Dr. Dahn becoming Health Minister, Liberia only had 360 health facilities, but said since she took over in 2014, there has been massive improvement in the health sector due to her concentration on decentralization as well.

"Recognition of good people in society is our tradition. We have many reasons as Liberians and an advocacy group to endorse her good workings. Minister Dahn has proven to be one of the best ministers that we can count on due to her work over the years. She has used donor's money for the intended purpose to revamp the health sector. Under her leadership, decentralization has enhanced to the extent that the ministry is reaching down to villages to supply drugs; Liberia can now boost of over 700 health facilities unlike before when it was only 360," the PACA National Chairman noted.

He then recommended to the Minister to prosecute foreigners who are reportedly supplying outdated drugs in rural areas.

"We have some aliens in our rural areas that are selling outdated medicine, and we are recommending to you Madam Minister to put your foot down and prosecute those individuals. They are not helping our people; instead, they are increasing their medical problems." He stressed.

Responding, Dr. Dahn lauded the group for the initiative, but was fast to point out that the successes of her administration started with the work of her predecessor Dr. Walter Gwenigale and her team.

"I'm honored to receive this award, but I am receiving this flower for more than 11, 000 health workers. Most of the things you see out there today started with Dr. Gwenigale. He builds the foundation, while I am building the walls. He is the brain behind our success," Minister Dahn noted.