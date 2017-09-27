Liberia: MLME Launches Capacity Dev. Plan

The Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy has launched the Capacity Development Plan (CDP).

Speaking at the launch Tuesday, Deputy Lands, Mines and Energy Minister for Planning and Human Resource Development, Stephen B. Dorbor said the plan when implemented would make the Ministry more effective and efficient in the discharge of its duty.

Dep. Minister Dorbor said over the years, capacity at all level of the Ministry like other institutions of government has been eroded, something that prompted authorities to engage GIZ to formulate plan gear towards reforming the ministry.

He said after two years of intensive engagements and consultations, GIZ in collaboration with the Ministry, developed a Capacity Development Plan with several recommendations for the improvement of the operational and organization structure of the ministry.

Dorbor said the plan recommended the improvement and independence of the Inspectorate Division to ensure more accountability and transparency.

The CDP also called for more transparency relative to issuance of mining licenses. It among other things, calls for organizational capacity development structures at the ministry.

In remarks, GIZ Program Officer Madam Christiana Heyden said the CDP is geared towards shaping the Ministry of Lands, Mines and Energy for a better future.

She said the CDP recommends strong procedure in the License and Inspectorate Division at the Ministry.