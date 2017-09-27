Luanda — Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko yesterday joined several African leaders who witnessed the swearing-in of Angola's third president, Mr Joao Lourenço.

VP Mphoko was standing in for President Mugabe. The ceremony was held at the Agostinho Neto Memorial.

The venue was packed by supporters of the Popular Movement for the Liberation of Angola (MPLA), victors of the August 23 election. MPLA has ruled Angola since the country attained independence from Portugal in 1975.

Also to take oath of office yesterday was Mr Bornito de Sousa, who becomes the vice president. Mr Lourenço, who was defence minister, succeeds José Eduardo dos Santos who had been at the helm for 38 years.

Fellow African leaders who graced yesterday's ceremony included Jacob Zuma (South Africa), Hage Geingob (Namibia), Alassane Ouattara (Ivory Coast), José Mário Vaz (Guinea Bissau), Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo (Equatorial Guinea), Edgar Lungu (Zambia) and Paul Kagame (Rwanda).

Portuguese leader Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa was also present.

In his congratulatory message, VP Mphoko said: "The ceremony went on smoothly and I think the future is bright for the people of Angola. The constitution of every country is based on the culture and after 38 years the President has handed over power smoothly and it is excellent."

Cde dos Santos, who remains head of the MPLA party, bade farewell to the Angolans in style, inspecting a guard of honour and constantly receiving rapturous applauses, signalling the end of his reign.

Mr Lourenço won the elections with 61.07 percent of the vote and an absolute majority of 150 seats by his party in the 220-seat legislature. In his acceptance speech, which was in Portuguese, Mr Lourenco saluted his predecessor for fostering unity among Angolans during his reign. "We salute you Mr President for everything you have done in the past 38 years," he said. "Angolan masses appreciate the work you have done."

He promised not to let the people down during his tenure. "I have been elected for five years to govern with justice and the masses have contributed to what I and MPLA are today," Mr Lourenco said.

"We thank you for the confidence you have in me and MPLA. I will work and make life better for the people. I will do everything that I can with all my power to do better. We will have to work and construct together. I expect every Angolan to take part in the social and economic development of our country."

He said his government would also concentrate on creating opportunities for the youths. "Angola needs youths who can work, starting their own initiatives and we will create conditions for that to be possible," Mr Lourenco said.

He campaigned on the promise that he would open the country's economy to the world and reduce its dependence on the volatile oil price.

Angola has now overtaken Nigeria to become the largest oil producer in Africa.