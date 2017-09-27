Liberia: NEC Takes Regional Voter Education

As part of efforts aimed at educating voters about the pending presidential and representative elections, the National Elections Commission (NEC) will this Thursday launch its Civic and Voter Education (CVE) regional consultation in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

The regional CVE consultation is in keeping with the Commission's responsibility to educate stakeholders about processes and procedures relative to the upcoming elections.

The Commission said citizens' sensitization about the elections is critical to ensuring free, fair and transparent process, something he said the Commission is committed to doing.

Already, the electoral body has launched its regional civic and voter education in Bong, Bomi and Grand Bassa Counties.

The Zwedru regional CVE which is expected to conclude NEC regional consultation will include participants from River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru and Grand Gedeh Counties.

During the launch of the regional CVE consultation in Gbarnga, NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya pointed out that when citizens are educated about the importance of voting, they will participate in the process.

The NEC Chairman told the gathering that the regional CVE consultation is also intended to provide practical information on how to vote, thereby helping to reduce if not eradicate invalid votes during the polls.

Cllr. Korkoya assured that the Commission is committed to holding free, fair and transparent elections, which cannot be done in the absence of providing necessary information to voters.

The NEC boss emphasized that citizens' active participation in electoral process is essential to ensuring credible and transparent election.

He called on Liberians especially voters to take advantage of NEC CVE so as to contribute to the holding of free, fair and transparent elections