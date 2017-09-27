27 September 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Takes Regional Voter Education

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

As part of efforts aimed at educating voters about the pending presidential and representative elections, the National Elections Commission (NEC) will this Thursday launch its Civic and Voter Education (CVE) regional consultation in Zwedru, Grand Gedeh County.

The regional CVE consultation is in keeping with the Commission's responsibility to educate stakeholders about processes and procedures relative to the upcoming elections.

The Commission said citizens' sensitization about the elections is critical to ensuring free, fair and transparent process, something he said the Commission is committed to doing.

Already, the electoral body has launched its regional civic and voter education in Bong, Bomi and Grand Bassa Counties.

The Zwedru regional CVE which is expected to conclude NEC regional consultation will include participants from River Gee, Maryland, Grand Kru and Grand Gedeh Counties.

During the launch of the regional CVE consultation in Gbarnga, NEC Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya pointed out that when citizens are educated about the importance of voting, they will participate in the process.

The NEC Chairman told the gathering that the regional CVE consultation is also intended to provide practical information on how to vote, thereby helping to reduce if not eradicate invalid votes during the polls.

Cllr. Korkoya assured that the Commission is committed to holding free, fair and transparent elections, which cannot be done in the absence of providing necessary information to voters.

The NEC boss emphasized that citizens' active participation in electoral process is essential to ensuring credible and transparent election.

He called on Liberians especially voters to take advantage of NEC CVE so as to contribute to the holding of free, fair and transparent elections

Liberia

Can They Bring Real Change, Asks Presidential Candidate Cummings

There is this proverbial saying that when the lion is not around, the deer runs wide in the pasture. This was exactly… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.