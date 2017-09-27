Photo: New Zimbabwe

War veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa.

President Robert Mugabe's bid to impose a docile war veterans' leadership suffered a blow on Tuesday when a High Court judge confirmed an earlier ruling barring interference with the running of the association.

This followed a court challenge filed by the Christopher Mutsvangwa-led executive seeking to interdict War Veterans Minister Tshinga Dube and Zanu PF secretary for war veterans, Sydney Sekeramayi, from convening a special war veterans elective congress to replace them.

The court challenge further cited the war veterans' ministry's permanent secretary. It also sought to bar a faction led by Patrick Nyaruwata from "masquerading" as the legitimate war veterans' leadership.

When they filed their court challenge, Mutsvangwa's team wanted the matter to be heard on an urgent basis.

But in a ruling passed Tuesday, High Court judge, Justice Clement Phiri, said there was no need for a fresh hearing, electing to rubber-stamp a similar ruling passed in 2016 by Justice Happias Zhou.

The 2016 ruling barred Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Mandi Chimene and her war veterans' faction from transacting any business on behalf of the association.

Secretary general of the Mutsvangwa executive, Victor Matemadanda, confirmed the fresh court order.

"We had applied to have it as an urgent chamber application but Justice Phiri said there was no reason for that because there was already an interdict barring people who masquerade as leaders of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association which was granted by Justice Zhou in 2016.

"What he said basically was that we should pursue that and get the final order so that this issue is brought to finality," Matemadanda told NewZimbabwe.com.

"The logic was that if he had issued another interdict today (Tuesday) there were going to be two interdicts by different judges on a similar matter."

The Mutsvangwa executive, whose tenure expires in a year and a half's time, argues that they are a private welfare association that does not fall under Zanu PF command.

"Abuse of the law is what we are fighting where they want to take a social welfare organisation to belong to Zanu PF when it is clear that the association is an independent body, a social welfare body registered under Ministry of Labour; it's not registered under Ministry of war veterans, Defence or any other ministry," Matemadanda said.

Mutsvangwa and his allies were expelled from Zanu PF on alleged insubordination.

This followed a bitter fallout with their patron President Robert Mugabe who riled the group by apparently taking sides with a rival party faction rooting for his wife Grace's ascendancy to President.

The vocal group has remained steadfast, insisting that the controversial First Lady will never emerge from the first couple's bedroom to become leader of the party, let alone that of the country.

They have never hidden their preferences for Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa to take over from President Mugabe.

War veterans are a key to Zanu PF's campaign strategy having carried the party on their backs in the wake of a real threat of losing power to the MDC since 2000.