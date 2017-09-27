South Africa: ANC Candidate Arrested

The NEWS has gathered that Montserrado County District # 8 Representative candidate, Jonathan V. Koffa alas 'Takun J' was arrested on Tuesday at a popular ghetto on Carey Street.

Koffa is contesting in Montserrado County district #8 on the ticket of the Alternative National Congress (ANC)

The Liberia National Police and Drug Enforcement Agency jointly raided the ghettoe owned by the musician.

Eye witnesses said the Musician was arrested along with several others and taken to the headquarters of the Liberia National Police for screening.

Sources said the ghetto in which 'Takun J' and others were arrested is being used to sell narcotic drug and other dangerous substances.

Meanwhile, 'Takun J' was later released following a screening process by the LNP.