Liberia: UN Permanent Mission Commended

President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has thanked the staff of the Permanent Mission of Liberia to the United Nations and the Consulate General of Liberian in New York for the outstanding services rendered the Government.

She attributed this to the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who continue to enable government meet all its commitments.

The Liberian leader also used the occasion to officially open the new offices of the Permanent Mission and Consulate General which recently relocated to 228 East 45th Street, between 2ndand 3rd Avenues in New York.

"How pleased I am to be in your new premises that gives a lot more space and thereby encourages you to work harder, put in more effort, strength and commitment in the performance of your tasks," the Liberian leader said.

According to a dispatch from New York, President Sirleaf made the assertion when the staff of both the Permanent Mission and the Consulate General presented her a plague, a bouquet of flowers and a cake in appreciation for the quality of leadership and the service she has rendered and continues to render to the country.

Liberia's Consul-General to New York, Mr. Rudolph E. Sherman, Jr., presenting the plague on behalf of his colleagues, said it was in appreciation of Madam President's dedicated service and transformative leadership.

The Minister Counselor at the Permanent Mission, Ms. Gail Farngalo, presenting the bouquet of flowers said, "The staff value and appreciate you and your leadership and legacy. May you strive in your future endeavors."

Foreign Minister, Ms. Marjon Kamara, on behalf of the Permanent Mission and Consulate General, said gifts, including the cake presented to Madam President, were another manifestation of their appreciation and esteem with which the staff hold her.

"Receive them in the spirit for which they are given," she said.

Responding further, President Sirleaf citing a parable said, "When you see a duck on the water gliding along, you miss the fact that what's underneath that water are his/her paddlers," adding that whatever she has been able to do and accomplish has been done because of the efforts of all of the staff.

She said she was glad to be a part of the 72nd Session of the United Nations General Assembly general debate, her last as president of Liberia; but noted that it was "a good thing because Liberia has now matured."

"Matured to the place where we can have a peaceful transition and others can take over and build upon that which we have begun," President Sirleaf said.

The Liberian leader urged everyone to give everything during the last few months to show total commitment to the processes of transformation.

She hoped for peaceful elections and is convinced that Liberians are ready for that; noting that after that Liberians can build upon the progress that all have collectively made to bring the nation to where it is today.

"Thank you for being good workers, citizens and officials for all these years that many of you have served so well," she said, adding, "We must continue to hold Liberia high in whatever role we play - post-election, post-inauguration. Our commitment as Liberians remains. We still have to continue to promote our country as best we can," she emphasized.