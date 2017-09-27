Liberia: Economic Exclusion Triggers' Liberia's Conflict

Deputy Finance and Development Planning Minister for Budget, Tenneh Brunson has disclosed in a statement delivered by Anthony Nimely, who proxy for her that one of the contributing factors responsible for 14 years civil unrest was the perception of economic exclusion and marginalization.

Anthony Nimely, representing the minister at the opening of the National Fragility Assessment for the Evaluation of the National Risk and Resilience for Transformative Development Consultative Stakeholder Workshop said there were several factors were responsible for the breakdown that resulted in the civil crisis; with the most common been the issue of marginalization.

According to her statement, the majority of the nation's 2.5million citizens, at the time, felt excluded believing that political participation and economic inclusion were limited to an elite class of people.

It added that the Comprehensive Peace Accord (CPA), in Accra, Ghana, prescribed that the newly elected government initiate several policies and development frameworks to address the root causes of the crisis as part of national recovery process.

Accordingly, the Interim Poverty Reduction Strategy (2006-2008), the Poverty Reduction Strategy (2008-2011), the Agenda for Transformation (2012-2017), the National Vision 2030, the Reconciliation Roadmap and the National Decentralization Policy are examples of various policy and development initiatives meant to fundamentally address the conditions that led to the crisis and improve governance.

Nimely explained that following the end of the civil war, peace had been consolidated and considerable progress has been made in economic management, governance, security, the rule of law, public financial management, transparency and accountability and in improving social conditions.

He indicated that the formulation and implementation of national policies and framework has contributed significantly to placing Liberia on an irreversible path from recovery to reconstruction and onwards to development.

Nimely furthered that several institutions have been established to build, nurture, promote and sustain the country's democracy, state building processes, evidenced by the conduct of two successive credible elections and several bi-elections with a very minimum occurrence of violence.

However, he stated that Liberia as a member of the G7+ and a signatory to the New Deal, agreed in November 2011 to five proposed areas to strengthen peace-building goals and those goals are: legitimate politics, security, justice, economic foundations and revenue services.

Introducing the New Deal, one of the facilitators of the workshop, Nathaniel Kwabo, indicated that fragility looks at the driver leads to war in a country.

Therefore, Kwabo intimated that the New Deal calls for new approaches and processes to make development assistance more impactful to countries so as to ensure not to send assistance to conflict prone with conflicts.

Also speaking, the Policy Advisor of UNDP for Responsive & Accountable Institutions Governance &Peace-building Bureau for Policy Program Support at the New York office, Jairo Acuna Alfaro, expressed his joy for being a part of the workshop.

He pointed out that UNDP is supporting countries coming out of fragilities that are one of the reasons why he's visiting Liberia to have an appreciation of the transition processes of UNMIL and the turning over of power from the current government to the next.

Alfaro stressed the need to look at the format of politics and the functions of government institution in term of making those institutions for the benefit of the people.