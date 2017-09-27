Liberia Eliminating Ozone Depleting Substances

The Executive Director of Liberia's Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), AnyaaVohiri has disclosed that Liberia has achieved a lot in eliminating substances that deplete the ozone layer.

However, she said despite the many gains Liberia has made, there are challenges, which must be addressed.

According to a release, Madam Vohiri made the statement recently in Monrovia following programs marking the 30th year anniversary of the Montreal protocol on substances that deplete the Ozone layer.

The Montreal protocol, finalized in 1987, is a global agreement to protect the stratospheric ozone layer by phasing out the production and consumption of ozone-depleting substances (ODS).

Ozone depleting substances result into global warming, eye cataracts, skin cancer, reduction in agricultural yields, damage to marine eco-system, reduction in the quality of construction materials.

This year's celebration which was held under the theme: "Caring for All Life Under the Sun," underscores how collective action can be achieved.

Madam Vohiri disclosed that with funding from German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ), EPA completed the revision of the refrigeration and air conditioning training curriculum of the Monrovia Vocational Training Center (MVTC) to include updated ozone layer depleting issues.

She added that the acquisition of training tools and equipment for the MVTC was another effort made in meeting the goal of the Montreal Protocol.

The EPA Executive Director unveiled that over 40 technicians have been trained on the techniques, safety and best practices in the refrigeration and air-conditioning chemicals and equipments, which are environmentally friendly.

"Liberia ratified this protocol in 2004 and established the National Ozone Unit with requisite regulatory policy and technical instruments," Mr. Sete Marshall, National Ozone Officer said in the release.

Mr. Marshall disclosed that several actions have been initiated including the training of over 150 customs officers in the detection of refrigeration and air- conditioning gases, 400 refrigeration and air- conditioning technicians in the use of new environmentally friendly technology in the industry, provision of ozone depletion substances equipment to various ports of entry around the Country.

The ozone layer, according to scientists, is found between the stratosphere and the troposphere and is responsible for protecting the earth's surface from receiving the full force of the sun rays (Ultra-violet Radiation).