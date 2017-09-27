Kenya: AoN Kenya Launches Cyber Security Insurance Product

Nairobi — AoN Kenya has launched of Cyber Enterprise Solutions to enable businesses to protect themselves against cybercriminals, data loss and the potential ramifications of a cyber-incident.

The cyber insurance cover, which also covers products liability to address Internet of Things exposures, offers comprehensive and integrated enterprise-wide coverage against cyber risk.

The policy provides comprehensive cyber risk cover, including cover for property damage arising out of a network security breach, business interruption and extra expense coverage arising out of systems failure.; contingent network business interruption for IT vendors and the supply chain; cyber terrorism coverage; privacy/security liability and event expense coverage; and media liability and technology errors and omissions by endorsement.

"Data is an organization's most valuable asset but it's also most vulnerable asset. However, as businesses and companies grow, so do their exposure to cyber risk. This simply means that that as the value of a business grows, it raises its profile among hackers," said Aon Kenya Chief Executive Officer Sammy Muthui.

"Our simplified policy wording and holistic approach to risk management and incident response means clients and brokers can feel confident about what they are getting," Mr. Muthui said.

He further said that the launch of cyber risk solution by Aon Kenya was a response to the growing cyber criminality threatening both corporates and SMEs alike, adding that hackers were increasingly targeting sectors that are digital-savvy especially with the rise of financial technology and internet banking, "but this is not just limited to financial sectors."

According to an ICT security survey conducted by Kenya National Bureau of Statistics &Communications Authority of Kenya (CA), Kenya lost about Sh18 billion ($175 million) to cybercrime in 2016.