Mzuzu City Council has signed a court order declaring that it will not honour its K3.5 million pledge to ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during its controversial fundraising dinner called Blue Night on July 29 2017 following legal action by civil society organisations.

The CSOs--Youth and Society (YAS), Centre for the Development of People (Cedep), Livingstonia Synod Church and Society Programme, Centre for Human Rights and Rehabilitation (CHRR) and Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC)--have draged DPP to court through lawyer Wesley Mwafulirwa in Mzuzu.

The action follows donations to the governing DPP by State enterprises and their demand for a refund to the agencies was rejected.

Mzuzu City Council has since admitted making a pledge to DPP of K3.5 million but had signed a concent order that they will not pay the money.

The consent has been signed by Mzuzu Council lawyers, John Tenneyson and Associates dated Septermber 26 2017. Mwafulirwa signed as lawyer for CSOs while High Court Registrar at Zomba Registry Benedictus Chitsakamile signed as a witness.

Mzuzu City Council has also committed "not to ever make any contribution towards similar future fundraising events of [DPP]."

Lawyer Mwafulirwa said Mzuzu City Council will be in contempt of court should in the future be breach of order.

The court has since allowed the Mzuzu City Council to be removed in the case.

Apart from the CSOs, the Malawi Law Society (MLS) also condemned the donations to the governing DPP by State enterprises and demanded a refund to the agencies.