Zimbabwe: Braai November Festival On Cards

A massive braai party dubbed "Braai November" festival has been set for Lake Chivero in November.

The one-day fête will see musical groups performing with people enjoying the scenic views as well as braai. Tawanda Madzara one of the organisers said the event is meant to encourage social integration through fun.

"We have this culture of gochi gochi here, so we are having this event for social integration. "Chisa nyama that is popular in SA will be represented by Kays and Zulu while gocha nyama will have Mereki, Pahuku and Zindoga." he said..

Madzara said they were planning to have a number of other activities on the same day. "We will be announcing events as we go but I am happy that people are already responding to the festival," he said.

Last year's event was a success and they are aiming for a bigger and better event this year. "We are making it an annual event and I am happy that all is now in place for this year's event," he said.

Madzara said they were getting better ideas and would develop it. "Our idea is to promote both domestic and international tourism in the country through such unique events. Our main purpose is to bring integration as well as encouraging tourism in the country," he said.

Leading radio station Star FM will be the official partner for the event.

"We have decided to have Star FM as our official radio partner so that we try and reach each and every Zimbabwean," he said.

Madzara is known for organising events such as the Lake July Festival. This year event of Lake July Festival attracted thousands of revellers who hailed him for coming up with ideas that promote domestic and international tourism.