Zimbabwe's premier tourism business expo, Sanganai/Hlanganani kicks off today in Bulawayo coinciding with the World Tourism Day, with organisers optimistic that the event will be able to attract more people to Zimbabwe as a destination of choice.

This year's event which marks the tenth anniversary of the travel expo, has also seen the return of Zimbabwe's biggest source market, South Africa, which is exhibiting at the event following years of persuasion by the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

"We are happy to welcome South Africa and we know with their exhibiting at Sanganai, more traffic is expected from South Africa which will help bring a win-win reciprocal tourism and cultural exchange that will help boost our tourism industry," said ZTA head of corporate affairs Mr Sugar Chagonda.

Addressing local and international media gathered in the nation's second largest city, Chagonda revelled in figures that show that more buyers from lucrative markets have also made a beeline for Sanganai, making it the second largest and most significant travel expo in the region.

"We have more people coming among them exhibitors, buyers and media, in what is obviously a development that will boost tourist arrivals owing to brand perception management as well as their experiences and encounters with Zimbabwe as a tourism product," said Chagonda.

He, however, expressed cautious optimism, saying the fruits of Sanganai/Hlanganani, unlike those of the Harare International Carnival that are almost immediately palpable, take longer to realise as attracting greater tourist arrivals is a marathon and not a sprint.

Minister of Finance Dr Patrick Chinamasa will be the official guest at the official opening scheduled for Friday with the business end going full throttle on Saturday.

The expo ends on Sunday, which has been opened as a public day, expected to attract families amidst pomp and fanfare after all the business has been wrapped up.