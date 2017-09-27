Masvingo — A senior Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operative is reportedly on the run after he allegedly defrauded a local wholesaler of more than $400,000.

Sources said the operative, Nishmay Maudze, is now among the most wanted suspects by the police Serious Fraud Squad for allegedly swindling leading wholesaler, N Richards.

Criminal Investigation Department CID sources said Maudze submitted fake RTGs forms he obtained from ZB bank and supplied the fraudulent documents to the wholesaler's management as proof of payment.

The forged documents indicated that Maudze had transferred varying amounts of money to the wholesaler's bank account and was allowed to horde goods worth the equivalent of the alleged bank transfers.

Maudze owns several retail outlets around Masvingo city.

"A man hunt for him is on, his picture and other details have been forwarded to most CID offices in the country but there are fears that he might have skipped Zimbabwe to neighbouring countries," said a Fraud Squad source.

"He robbed the wholesale for nearly six months and most of the fraudulently obtained commodities were later resold at his shops within the city."

Masvingo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Charity Mazula said she was looking for details of the case from her superiors when NewZimbabwe.com contacted her office.

However, sources claimed that Maudze might have used his contacts in the ZRP force to avert arrest as he disappeared shortly before police pounced on him.

"We were monitoring all his movements during our investigations but somehow he slipped away the day we wanted to arrest him and was never to be seen again," added the CID source.

He said anyone with information of Maudze's whereabouts should contact the nearest police station.