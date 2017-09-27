27 September 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: Turkish Embassy Donates to Flood Victims in Lrr

By Rose Zahra Gomez

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination (TIKA) under the Turkish Embassy yesterday donated 200 bags of rice, cement and 125 corrugated iron sheets to disaster victims in Jarra, Lower River Region.

The donation was aimed at supporting the victims of the flood and windstorm in recent times.

The Executive Director of National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA), Alhagie Sanneh, elaborated on the registered affected areas and victims as 57 communities, 104, 000 people affected, excluding 132 victims from 14 households affected by fire in LRR.

He further commended TIKA for their timely support which would help the victims a long way as they have suffered huge losses.

He disclosed that over 20,000 have suffered from windstorm around the country.

For his part, the Turkey Ambassador to The Gambia, Ismail Sefa Yuceer, said Turkey would continue to support The Gambia more as they are in a new dispensation that supports peace and democracy, as well as expand their bilateral relationship.

They donated the relief items that would benefit the victims rebuild their lives, he said, adding that the TIKA would look forward to help The Gambia more by next year.

The Governor for Lower River Region, Fanta Samateh Manneh, in her statement, thanked the Turkish Embassy for supporting the people of LRR when they were highly in need of support.

She added that the donation would make a difference in the lives of the beneficiaries and then asked them to pray for the donors.

A beneficiary, Wasabou Darboe, thanked the Turkish Embassy for their timely support, as according to him, it was difficult for them but with the items provided, it would help mitigate their pain and sufferings incurred from the loss.

