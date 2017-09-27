Gambia Launches Biochar Network

The ECOWAS Centre for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE) is to launch the Biochar Network Gambia (BNG) today, Wednesday 27 September 2017.

The event, to be held at Senegambia Beach Hotel, is expected to bring together stakeholders in environmental protection and clean energy from across the region.

ECREEE earlier participated in a project called 'Biochar Plus Project' aimed at promoting Biochar systems. One of the outcomes of the project is to create an African platform to continue the promotion and development of the Biochar Systems in Africa. The platform dubbed 'Africa Biochar Partnership' (ABP) has been established and coordinated by ECREEE to perform these functions.

For the effective functioning of the ABP, African countries are encouraged to establish their own national platforms for better and easier coordination. The Gambia is one the few countries that has established its national platform.

Biochar systems uses agro-industrial waste or residue such as groundnut shell, coconut shell, sawdust, etc. in a gasifier stove. The gasifier stove burns the agricultural waste in a very clean manner with little or no smoke and can therefore be used for cooking. The waste from the stove is referred to as "Biochar". It is clean, safe, healthy and environmentally sound as it does not produce the smoke and fumes produced by the traditional cook stoves. In this way, it is ideal for cooking in our regions as it reduces the risks associated with smoke-related diseases associated with traditional cook stoves.

According to officials, the launch of Biochar Network Gambia would go a long way in enhancing environmental protection and agricultural production and productivity.

The use of gasifier stove will reduce fuel wood consumption and the waste from the stoves, Biochar, can be used for soil enrichment.

ECREEE officials led by its Executive Director Mahama Kappiah, representatives of international organizations, and members of Biochar Network Gambia are expected to attend the ceremony.