27 September 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Dixiades Bafoussam 2018 - Games Logo Adopted

By Elizabeth Mosima

The third Executive Bureau meeting of the National Olympic and Sports Committee met in Yaounde yesterday September 26.

The logo for the National Games of Cameroon DIXIADES Bafoussam 2018 has been adopted. This was the outcome of the third Executive Bureau meeting of the National Olympic and Sports Committee (CNOSC) that held in Yaounde yesterday September 26, 2017. The particularity of the meeting was to adopt the logo for the Bafoussam Games which is part of the CNOSC measures to strengthen the policy of detecting sports talents in the country. A total of ten proposals were presented to the executive Bureau but only three were under scrutiny during yesterday's meeting. The members however adopted one out of the three. The logo will be made public in the days ahead in a special occasion in Bafoussam. The meeting was presided over by the President of the CNOSC, Kalkaba Malboum.

The members also discussed on Olympic scholarships to athletes to prepare fore for the 2020 Olympic Games. The Executive Bureau discussed on various draft agreements such as the protocol agreement between the CNOSC, the town of Bafoussam and the West Regional Olympic Committee in October 2017. The members also examined the financing of the Kousseri Olympafrica Centre, activities of the National Olympic Academy of Cameroon, promotion of Olympic ideals and good governance, the renewal of the National Olympic Committee and Sports Movement, preparations of the ACNO General Assembly scheduled in Prague from November 1- 4, 2017 and the presentation of the draft agenda of the CNOSC Board of Directors meeting, among others. The Secretary General of the Cameroon Olympic and Sports Committee, David Ojong said the goal is to ensure that the CNOSC is working for a better preparation of the Olympic Games.

