Nairobi — Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has been released on a Sh500,000 and two sureties of Sh1mn each.

The two sureties according to the Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi must be people of equal standing in society with Owino.

Andayi made the ruling after he found that the prosecution did not present compelling reasons to keep him in police custody.

Owino was charged on Tuesday with the offence of subversion.