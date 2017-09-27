Zimbabwe: Manyeruke Lights Up Living Word Citadel Conference

Gospel music guru Baba Mechanic Manyeruke blessed congregants at Living Word Citadel church conference in Chitungwiza with a good performance that proved his strength in worship.

The musician performed at the conference on Monday night and lit up the opening night of the event that is going under the theme "September to Remember".

He sang his popular hits much to the delight of the worshippers are gathered at Unit A Crèche Grounds until Saturday. He strummed his guitar with expertise as he belted hits one after another and also took to the dance floor to exhibit his energy.

Other musicians that are set to grace the conference are Pastor Charles Charamba and Michael Mahendere. Mahendere is set to perform at the event on Friday and Charamba will be at the closing night on Saturday.

Living Word Citadel founder Cornelius Chikuhwa said they have invited the musicians to ensure that people who attend the conference will get a time to worship after teachings.

"We salute Baba Manyeruke for his good performance. He led by example and we are confident that other musicians will do their best. They are all good praise and worship artistes and their acts will spice up our conference," said Apostle Chikuhwa.

"We will have various sessions throughout the week and the musicians are coming in to spice up the event. "We have various guest speakers that are coming to share the word with multitudes that are expected at the event. It has been a great event over the past seven years and we are expecting a huge turnout this year.

"God always works wonders during the event and we know we will be blessed more this year. People from many parts of the country and abroad are attending the conference.

"The teachings are rich in wisdom, God's power will be seen through healing and deliverance while music will cap the events. We are proud to be hosting the event at our church and people of Chitungwiza and surrounding places will have a time to remember."